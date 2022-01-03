Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 18% this week, taking one-year losses to 66%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last month. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 66%. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

With the stock having lost 18% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

We don't think Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' revenue of US$1,337,000 is enough to establish significant demand. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, they may be hoping that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$295m when it last reported (September 2021). That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. We'd venture that shareholders are concerned about the need for more capital, because the share price has dropped 66% in the last year. The image below shows how Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

NasdaqGM:RYTM Debt to Equity History January 3rd 2022

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares, which cost holders 66%, while the market was up about 21%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 18% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

