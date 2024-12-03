Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: MHRA expands marketing authorization for Imcivree

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) announced that the United Kingdom’s Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has expanded the marketing authorization for Imcivree to include the treatment of obesity and control of hunger associated with genetically confirmed Bardet-Biedl syndrome or genetically confirmed loss-of-function biallelic pro-opiomelanocortin, including proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, deficiency or biallelic leptin receptor deficiency in adult and pediatric patients as young as 2 years old and older.

