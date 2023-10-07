Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (FRA:1RV) Price Target Increased by 7.50% to 38.14

The average one-year price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (FRA:1RV) has been revised to 38.14 / share. This is an increase of 7.50% from the prior estimate of 35.48 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.68 to a high of 53.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.59% from the latest reported closing price of 21.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 19.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1RV is 0.13%, a decrease of 16.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.75% to 77,118K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 8,299K shares representing 14.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,607K shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RV by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 6,498K shares representing 11.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 5,676K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,516K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RV by 20.67% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 5,394K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,164K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RV by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,186K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,311K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RV by 193.39% over the last quarter.

