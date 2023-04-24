Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (FRA:1RV) Price Target Decreased by 8.46% to 34.61

The average one-year price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (FRA:1RV) has been revised to 34.61 / share. This is an decrease of 8.46% from the prior estimate of 37.81 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.74 to a high of 51.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.16% from the latest reported closing price of 18.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1RV is 0.25%, an increase of 13.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 71,839K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 6,911K shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,027K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RV by 10.60% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 6,355K shares representing 11.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,063K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RV by 14.24% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 6,304K shares representing 11.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,307K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RV by 12.14% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 5,516K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,471K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RV by 13.92% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,202K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,777K shares, representing an increase of 8.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1RV by 25.31% over the last quarter.

