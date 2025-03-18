Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Raymond A. Wood Foundation Launch Research Collaboration on Fatigue in Craniopharyngioma Patients

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and the Raymond A. Wood Foundation collaborate to study fatigue in craniopharyngioma patients.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced a collaboration with the Raymond A. Wood Foundation to conduct research on the impact of fatigue in individuals diagnosed with craniopharyngioma, a type of brain tumor. The study aims to gather insights directly from patients and their caregivers to enhance understanding of fatigue's effects and improve patient care. Participants can enroll in the Hypothalamic-Pituitary Brain Tumors Patient Registry to share their experiences, with a focus on factors like weight gain and daytime sleepiness. Both organizations express excitement about the partnership and the potential benefits of the research for improving the quality of life for those affected by the condition.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the research collaboration between Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and the Raymond A. Wood Foundation?

The collaboration aims to study the impact of fatigue on patients with craniopharyngioma.

Who can participate in the registry study?

Individuals diagnosed with craniopharyngioma and their caregivers are eligible to participate.

How can I enroll in the Hypothalamic-Pituitary Brain Tumors Patient Registry?

You can enroll by visiting www.rawoodfoundation.org/hptumorregistry and completing the available surveys.

What factors are being examined in relation to fatigue for craniopharyngioma survivors?

The study will explore fatigue, weight gain, and daytime sleepiness as factors affecting survivors.

Who should I contact for questions regarding the study?

For questions, you can reach out to registry@rawoodfoundation.org for assistance.

BOSTON, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients living with rare neuroendocrine diseases, and the Raymond A. Wood Foundation, a patient advocacy organization for survivors of craniopharyngioma and hypothalamic-pituitary brain tumors, today announced a new research collaboration to study the impact of fatigue on persons with craniopharyngioma.





“We are excited to partner with the Raymond A. Wood Foundation on this survey to learn more about fatigue and its effects related to craniopharyngiomas,” said David Meeker, M.D., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rhythm. “Learning directly from patients and caregivers is important to advancing our understanding of craniopharyngiomas and fatigue and the consequences for improving care for patients.”





All persons who have been diagnosed with craniopharyngioma, or their caregivers, are eligible to participate in this registry study.





“We are pleased to join Rhythm in this effort to better understand craniopharyngioma survivors’ experiences with fatigue and factors that may affect it, such as weight gain and daytime sleepiness,” said Amy Wood, Founder and Executive Director of the Raymond A. Wood Foundation.





To participate in the study, please visit



www.rawoodfoundation.org/hptumorregistry



to enroll into the Hypothalamic-Pituitary Brain Tumors Patient Registry and complete the available surveys. For those who are already enrolled in the registry, please log into your registry account:



https://hptumorregistry.iamrare.org/



.





For questions related to the study, please contact



registry@rawoodfoundation.org



.







About the Raymond A. Wood Foundation







The Raymond A. Wood Foundation is a parent and patient-led rare disease patient advocacy organization, dedicated to empowering survivors of craniopharyngioma and hypothalamic-pituitary brain tumors. The mission of the Raymond A. Wood Foundation is to drive research and advocate for treatment outcomes to improve quality of life for hypothalamic-pituitary brain tumor survivors.







About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals







Rhythm is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the lives of patients and their families living with rare neuroendocrine diseases. The Company develops medicines for previously untreatable or undertreated diseases and provides support for healthcare providers and patients and their families. In collaboration with leading experts across the world, Rhythm is advancing the most comprehensive clinical research program ever initiated in rare melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway diseases and a preclinical suite of small molecules for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism. Rhythm’s headquarters is in Boston, MA.







Forward-looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the relationship between craniopharyngiomas and fatigue and the potential benefits of a research collaboration with the Raymond A. Wood Foundation. Statements using words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “may”, “will” and similar terms are also forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Rhythm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







