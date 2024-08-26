News & Insights

Markets
RYTM

Rhythm Pharma: FDA To Review Supplemental New Drug Application For IMCIVREE - Quick Facts

August 26, 2024 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) announced the FDA has accepted the company's supplemental New Drug Application for IMCIVREE, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, for the treatment of obesity due to Bardet-Biedl syndrome or pro-opiomelanocortin, including proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, or leptin receptor deficiency obesity in children as young as 2 years old. The FDA has granted Priority Review of the sNDA and assigned a PDUFA goal date of December 26, 2024.

In the U.S., IMCIVREE is currently indicated for chronic weight management in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with monogenic or syndromic obesity due to POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiency.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RYTM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.