Markets
RYTM

Rhythm Pharma Announces FDA Approval Of IMCIVREE - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) announced the FDA has approved IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) for chronic weight management in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with obesity due to proopiomelanocortin, proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 or leptin receptor deficiency confirmed by genetic testing.

The FDA also issued a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher to Rhythm. The PRV can be redeemed to receive priority review for any subsequent marketing application or sold or transferred to other companies for their programs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RYTM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular