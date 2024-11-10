News & Insights

Rhythm Biosciences Strengthens Board with New MedTech Leader

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. (AU:RHY) has released an update.

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd has appointed Gavin Fox-Smith, a seasoned leader in the MedTech industry, as a Non-Executive Director, effective December 2, 2024. His vast experience and connections are expected to help the company achieve its commercialisation goals, particularly with its innovative cancer diagnostic technology. This strategic move signals potential growth as Rhythm aims to revolutionize bowel cancer detection globally.

