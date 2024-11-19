Rhythm Biosciences Secures Funding to Boost Growth

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. (AU:RHY) has released an update.

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd has announced a successful capital raising of $3.5 million, providing the company with financial stability to push forward with its innovative cancer diagnostics technology, ColoSTAT®. Despite past setbacks in share price and product commercialization, the company remains optimistic about achieving significant milestones in 2025. This development is expected to rejuvenate investor confidence and drive growth in the coming year.

