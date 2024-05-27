News & Insights

Rhythm Biosciences Revises Share Issue Plan

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. (AU:RHY) has released an update.

Rhythm Biosciences Limited has announced the cancellation of a previous announcement regarding the issue of 4 million ordinary shares, which will now be issued in a new unlisted class to meet vesting conditions following discussions with ASX. The update comes as a significant revision to the company’s equity structure and was released on May 27, 2024.

