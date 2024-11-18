Rhythm Biosciences to Raise $3.5 Million Through Private Placement

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. (AU:RHY) has released an update.

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. is set to raise approximately $3.5 million through a private placement of up to 35 million new shares at $0.10 each, alongside options, intended for selected investors only. The company plans to apply for quotation of these new shares and options on the ASX, although the offer is considered speculative and carries inherent risks. Potential investors are advised to thoroughly review the details and consult professional advisors before investing.

