Rhythm Biosciences Issues New Employee Options

May 26, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. (AU:RHY) has released an update.

Rhythm Biosciences Limited has announced the issuance of 4 million unlisted options, with exercise prices of $0.20 and $0.30, expiring in March 2026 and March 2028, respectively. These options are part of an employee incentive scheme and are subject to vesting periods of 12 to 24 months. They will not be quoted on the ASX until the transfer restriction period ends.

