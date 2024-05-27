Rhythm Biosciences Issues 4M Unlisted Shares

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. (AU:RHY) has released an update.

Rhythm Biosciences Limited has announced the issue of 4 million unlisted ordinary shares, with a vesting period where 50% will vest 12 months from the issue date and the remaining 50% after 24 months. This move, detailed in the company’s latest Appendix 3G filing dated May 27, 2024, aims to expand the company’s equity base under an employee incentive scheme.

