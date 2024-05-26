Rhythm Biosciences Issues 4M Employee Incentive Shares

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. (AU:RHY) has released an update.

Rhythm Biosciences Limited has announced the issuance of 4 million new fully paid ordinary shares on May 27, 2024. These securities, which will not be quoted on the ASX, are part of an employee incentive scheme. This move demonstrates the company’s commitment to its staff and its growth strategy through internal incentivization.

