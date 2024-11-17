Rhythm Biosciences Issues 2M Employee Incentive Securities

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. (AU:RHY) has released an update.
Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. has announced the issuance of 2 million unquoted equity securities under an employee incentive scheme, bolstering its workforce motivation strategy. This move, effective from November 15, 2024, reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its employees, a potential attraction for investors eyeing growth-focused firms.
