Rhythm Biosciences’ Director Lou Panaccio Resigns

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. (AU:RHY) has released an update.
Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. announced the resignation of Director Lou Panaccio, effective November 20, 2024. Panaccio held significant interests in the company through Tercus Pty Ltd, including over one million ordinary shares and numerous listed options. This leadership change may influence investor sentiment and the company’s strategic direction.
