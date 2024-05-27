News & Insights

Rhythm Biosciences Director Increases Shareholding

May 27, 2024 — 08:37 pm EDT

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. (AU:RHY) has released an update.

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. has reported a change in the holdings of Director Otto Buttula, with a notable on-market purchase of 546,273 ordinary shares through Newfound Investments Pty Ltd, valued at $37,392.26. This transaction has increased Buttula’s indirect interest in the company, now holding a total of 13,028,501 ordinary shares via Newfound Investments.

