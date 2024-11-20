Rhythm Biosciences Advances Cancer Detection Goals Amid Shareholder Support

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. (AU:RHY) has released an update.

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd, an innovative medical diagnostics company, held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, emphasizing its focus on early cancer detection through its ColoSTAT® blood test. The company aims to reduce cancer mortality rates by providing a simple and affordable alternative to existing screening programs. With strong shareholder support, Rhythm continues to work towards the commercialisation and global distribution of its diagnostic solutions.

