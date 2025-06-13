RH's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on RH (NYSE:RH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for RH.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $248,870, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,102,896.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $172.5 to $250.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for RH's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across RH's significant trades, within a strike price range of $172.5 to $250.0, over the past month.

RH Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $35.6 $30.0 $32.54 $177.50 $178.9K 479 129 RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $31.9 $27.9 $31.9 $180.00 $177.5K 431 26 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/13/25 $40.9 $38.7 $40.8 $172.50 $130.5K 226 91 RH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $12.1 $10.2 $10.2 $180.00 $108.6K 152 1 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $27.2 $20.5 $25.11 $210.00 $75.3K 219 30

About RH

RH is a luxury furniture and lifestyle retailer operating in the $136 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, and children and is growing the presence of its hospitality business with 22 restaurant locations, including RH Guesthouse. RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels and is positioned to broaden its addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), and with offerings in architecture, media, and more.

Where Is RH Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,307,121, the price of RH is up 21.86% at $215.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On RH

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $250.0.

Latest Ratings for RH

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

