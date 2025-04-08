RH's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on RH (NYSE:RH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for RH.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $368,246, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $709,966.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $300.0 for RH over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for RH's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across RH's significant trades, within a strike price range of $130.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

RH 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $25.5 $24.5 $25.5 $130.00 $182.2K 407 76 RH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $23.7 $23.2 $23.7 $165.00 $94.8K 48 3 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.3 $8.9 $12.1 $290.00 $82.2K 157 24 RH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $15.6 $13.9 $13.9 $150.00 $78.0K 242 48 RH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/11/25 $22.6 $18.6 $20.55 $185.00 $71.9K 25 0

About RH

RH is a luxury furniture and lifestyle retailer operating in the $136 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, and children and is growing the presence of its hospitality business with 22 restaurant locations, including RH Guesthouse. RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels and is positioned to broaden its addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), and with offerings in architecture, media, and more.

Having examined the options trading patterns of RH, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of RH

With a trading volume of 2,328,860, the price of RH is up by 7.61%, reaching $177.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now.

What The Experts Say On RH

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $407.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $450. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on RH, maintaining a target price of $375. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on RH, maintaining a target price of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on RH with a target price of $500. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for RH, targeting a price of $410.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for RH with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for RH

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold

