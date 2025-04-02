RH's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on RH (NYSE:RH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for RH.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 28%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $433,663, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $962,892.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $320.0 for RH over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RH's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RH's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

RH Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/04/25 $30.6 $28.2 $27.8 $230.00 $166.8K 402 66 RH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $46.4 $44.2 $45.55 $220.00 $136.4K 99 31 RH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $12.3 $11.6 $11.6 $220.00 $97.4K 95 219 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/11/25 $22.5 $21.4 $22.5 $250.00 $90.0K 101 1 RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $17.1 $16.1 $16.76 $265.00 $86.5K 1 330

About RH

RH is a luxury furniture and lifestyle retailer operating in the $134 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, and children and is growing the presence of its hospitality business with 19 restaurant locations. RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels and is positioned to broaden its addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), and with offerings in bespoke furniture, architecture, media, and more.

In light of the recent options history for RH, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

RH's Current Market Status

With a volume of 364,979, the price of RH is up 3.74% at $248.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On RH

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $381.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for RH

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

