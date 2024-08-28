RH's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on RH. Our analysis of options history for RH (NYSE:RH) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $333,825, and 3 were calls, valued at $126,377.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $290.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in RH's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to RH's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $240.0 to $290.0 over the preceding 30 days.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $13.4 $11.4 $13.5 $267.50 $67.5K 5 106 RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $9.8 $9.7 $9.7 $272.50 $58.2K 11 60 RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $13.7 $9.2 $10.9 $275.00 $53.4K 358 170 RH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $31.2 $30.7 $31.2 $290.00 $46.8K 675 23 RH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $17.4 $16.9 $17.15 $240.00 $42.8K 34 25

About RH

RH is a luxury retailer operating in the $134 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, children, and is growing the presence of its hospitality business (with 17 restaurant locations). RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels, and is positioned to broaden its total addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, and with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), along with future offerings in color, bespoke furniture, architeture, media, and more.

Having examined the options trading patterns of RH, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

RH's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 518,932, with RH's price down by -2.59%, positioned at $267.16. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 12 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

