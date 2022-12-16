RHP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.33, changing hands as low as $85.07 per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RHP's low point in its 52 week range is $70.465 per share, with $101.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.37.

