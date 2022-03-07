RHP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (Symbol: RHP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.37, changing hands as low as $82.75 per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RHP's low point in its 52 week range is $68.64 per share, with $96.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.27.

