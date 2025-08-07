Markets

RHÖN-KLINIKUM H1 Profit Declines; Confirms 2025 Outlook

August 07, 2025 — 06:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - RHÖN-KLINIKUM reported that its first half consolidated profit decreased to 14.7 million euros from 20.6 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.21 euros compared to 0.30 euros. EBITDA was at 46.7 million euros, below the previous year's level of 49.1 million euros.

Revenues increased 7.5% to 883.5 million euros from 775.5 million euros, last year. From January to June 2025 a total of 471,295 patients were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the Group's hospitals and medical care centres, up 1.8%.

For the current fiscal year, the Group expects revenues of 1.7 billion euros within a range of plus or minus 5%. For EBITDA, a level of between 110 million and 125 million euros is projected.

