RHÖN-KLINIKUM Confirms Receipt Of Proposal From Asklepios - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RKKPF.PK), a healthcare provider in Germany, said its Board of Management and Supervisory Board will review the bidding documentation from Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, and issue their detailed comments pursuant to the Acquisition and Takeover Act. The company noted that the Board of Management was hitherto not involved.

On Friday, Asklepios informed RHÖN-KLINIKUM that it intends to offer the shareholders of RHÖN a voluntary public takeover bid for all outstanding shares in return for payment of a sum in the amount of 18.00 euros per share.

