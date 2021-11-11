RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG 9-month Net Income Rises; Revenues Up 1.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (RKKPF.PK) reported 9-month consolidated profit of 15.5 million euros compared to 2.3 million euros, last year Earnings per share was 0.22 euros, compared to 0.02 euros. EBITDA was at 71.1 million euros, up from 60.8 million euros.

In the first nine months, revenues were 1.03 billion euros compared to 1.02 billion euros, prior year, an increase of 1.2%. From January to September, it treated 632,883 patients, 4.2% more than last year.

For fiscal 2021, the Board now expects an EBITDA of between 92 million euros and 102 million euros. The forecast for revenues of 1.4 billion euros, within a range of +/- 5% is maintained.

