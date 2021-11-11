Markets

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG 9-month Net Income Rises; Revenues Up 1.2% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (RKKPF.PK) reported 9-month consolidated profit of 15.5 million euros compared to 2.3 million euros, last year Earnings per share was 0.22 euros, compared to 0.02 euros. EBITDA was at 71.1 million euros, up from 60.8 million euros.

In the first nine months, revenues were 1.03 billion euros compared to 1.02 billion euros, prior year, an increase of 1.2%. From January to September, it treated 632,883 patients, 4.2% more than last year.

For fiscal 2021, the Board now expects an EBITDA of between 92 million euros and 102 million euros. The forecast for revenues of 1.4 billion euros, within a range of +/- 5% is maintained.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular