RHÖN-KLINIKUM: Court Rejects B. Braun's Application To Decide Chairman Of EGM

(RTTNews) - RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RKKPF.PK) reported that a local court in Schweinfurt has rejected the application by B. Braun Melsungen AG for the court to determine a chairman of the extraordinary general meeting. Also, the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM rejected a request from B. Braun regarding appointment of special auditor in connection with the takeover offer by Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA.

On 19th May 2020, RHÖN-KLINIKUM received an application by B. Braun regarding a resolution by the general meeting on 3rd June 2020 on the appropriation of the net distributable profit for 2019. RHÖN-KLINIKUM said this application will only become the subject of a resolution by the extraordinary general meeting if the court allows the application for court authorisation.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM noted that shareholder Asklepios also applied for counter-applications to postpone the agenda topics requested by B. Braun until the ordinary general meeting.

