Rhoen-Klinikum Seeks To Use Opportunities In 2020; Mulls New Acquisitions

(RTTNews) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) Monday said it expects to actively use its newly arising opportunities in 2020.

The company said it carries a small amount of debt only and therefore possess a broad financial scope for making judicious acquisitions, and that it is particularly interested in regions with a fragmented range of healthcare services which can be consolidated on a campus site.

The company is also assessing the acquisition of specialist healthcare service providers in certain medical fields.

Rhoen-Klinikum said its board is currently focusing on further possibilities of holding an interest in young innovative companies as well as gradually increasing the range of telemedicine offered by the company jointly owned with Swiss telemedicine pioneer Medgate. In the initial year 2020, the company expects financial expenditure in a low single-digit million figure.

Further, the programme of improvements which was initiated in 2017 is also being continued.

