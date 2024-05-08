Rhoen-Klinikum Q1 Results Climb; Confirms FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter consolidated profit attributable to shareholders grew to 10.80 million euros from last year's 6.26 million euros. Earnings per share improved to 0.16 euro from 0.09 euro a year ago.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA was 12 percent higher than the previous year, at 25.16 million euros.

Revenues increased 5.9 percent to 382.82 million euros from last year's 361.5 million euros.

From January to March 2024, 234,151 outpatients and inpatients were treated in the Group's hospitals and medical care centers, higher than prior year's 228,189 patients.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect revenues of 1.6 billion euros within a range of +/- 5 percent upwards and downwards respectively. For EBITDA, a level of between 110 million euros and 120 million euros is expected.

