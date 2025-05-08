Markets

Rhoen-Klinikum Q1 Profit Declines

May 08, 2025 — 03:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rhoen-Klinikum AG reported that its first quarter consolidated profit declined to 7.3 million euros from 11.1 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.11 euros compared to 0.16 euros. The company said this decrease was primarily driven by the end of funds paid out by the legislator for higher energy expenses and the declining trend in interest rates. EBITDA was 22.6 million euros compared to 25.2 million euros. Revenue increased by 8.3% to 414.7 million euros.

For the current fiscal year, Rhoen-Klinikum expects revenues of 1.7 billion euros within a range of plus or minus 5%. For EBITDA, the company expects a level of between 110 million euros and 125 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.