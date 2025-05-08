Rhoen-Klinikum Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Rhoen-Klinikum AG reported that its first quarter consolidated profit declined to 7.3 million euros from 11.1 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.11 euros compared to 0.16 euros. The company said this decrease was primarily driven by the end of funds paid out by the legislator for higher energy expenses and the declining trend in interest rates. EBITDA was 22.6 million euros compared to 25.2 million euros. Revenue increased by 8.3% to 414.7 million euros.

For the current fiscal year, Rhoen-Klinikum expects revenues of 1.7 billion euros within a range of plus or minus 5%. For EBITDA, the company expects a level of between 110 million euros and 125 million euros.

