Markets

Rhoen-Klinikum Q1 Attributable Profit Drops, While Pre-tax Profit Climbs - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter consolidated profit attributable to shareholders declined to 1 million euros from last year's 1.12 million euros.

Earnings per share dropped to 0.01 euro from 0.02 euro last year.

Earnings before tax, however, climbed 28.6 percent to 1.8 million euros from 1.4 million euros last year. EBIT improved 31.6 percent to 2.5 million euros from prior year's 1.9 million euros.

EBITDA improved 1.5 percent to reach 19.8 million euros from 19.5 million euros a year ago.

Revenues rose 3.4 percent to 347.3 million euros from 335.9 million euros in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular