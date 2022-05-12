Rhoen-Klinikum Q1 Attributable Profit Drops, While Pre-tax Profit Climbs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter consolidated profit attributable to shareholders declined to 1 million euros from last year's 1.12 million euros.

Earnings per share dropped to 0.01 euro from 0.02 euro last year.

Earnings before tax, however, climbed 28.6 percent to 1.8 million euros from 1.4 million euros last year. EBIT improved 31.6 percent to 2.5 million euros from prior year's 1.9 million euros.

EBITDA improved 1.5 percent to reach 19.8 million euros from 19.5 million euros a year ago.

Revenues rose 3.4 percent to 347.3 million euros from 335.9 million euros in the same period last year.

