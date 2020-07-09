Rhoen-Klinikum Proposes To Fully Retain Annual Profit And Not Pay Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) announced Thursday that its management board and supervisory board have unanimously approved an amendment of the proposal for the distribution of profits of the 2019 financial year.

The management board and supervisory board now propose to fully retain the annual profit of about 203.53 million euros because of the continuing uncertainties regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the additional financial impact of the public takeover offer on profitability and liquidity of the company.

This move followed the ad hoc notice of May 16 that announced that the initial proposal for a dividend payment of EUR 0.25 per dividend-bearing share would be reviewed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The retention of the annual profit seeks to strengthen the capital and liquidity base and to maintain Rhoen-Klinikum's investment capability.

The annual general meeting 2020, at which a resolution on the proposal for the distribution of profits for the 2019 financial year is to be passed, will be held as a virtual general meeting on August 19, 2020.

