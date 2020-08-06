Rhoen-Klinikum Posts Loss In H1; Revenues Up

(RTTNews) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) Thursday posted a net loss of 3.7 million euros for the half year. This compares to a net profit of 20.5 million euros recorded in the last year.

EBITDA for the period fell to 35.5 million euros from 60.9 million euros in the same period last year.

The Group said its results reflect transaction expenditure of about 7.7 million euros as well as 2.3 million euros for agreement with a former board member, negative effects from COVID-19 and nursing care regulation.

The number of patients during the period declined by 8.8 percent to 394,558 with reduction mainly due to fewer elective treatments because of the pandemic.

However, the Group's revenues for the half rose by 4.1 percent to 670.5 million euros.

Looking ahead to full year 2020, the Group said it continues to expect revenues in the amount of 1.4 billion euros +/- 5 percent, and EBITDA in the range of 72.5 million - 82.5 million euros.

