Rhoen-Klinikum FY19 Profit Down; Sees Weak EBITDA , Higher Revenues In FY20

(RTTNews) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) reported Friday that its fiscal 2019 net consolidated profit declined, as expected, to 44.5 million euros from 51.2 million euros in the previous year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA was almost at the previous year's level with 125.3 million euros. The EBITDA margin amounted to 9.6 percent.

In financial year 2019, revenues rose 5.8 percent from last year to 1.3 billion euros. Number of patients increased 1.2 percent to 860,528.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company expects revenues in the amount of 1.4 billion euros, plus or minus 5 percent. The company also expects EBITDA in the range of 72.5 million euros to 82.5 million euros.

