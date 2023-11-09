Rhoen-Klinikum 9-month Profit Rises; Confirms FY23 Forecast

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Rhoen-Klinikum (RKKPF.PK) reported that its nine month profit increased by 33.7 percent to 23.8 million euros from 17.8 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.35 euros compared to 0.24 euros. EBITDA was down 4.1 percent to 73.4 million euros.

In the first nine months of 2023, revenues increased to 1.09 billion euros from 1.07 billion euros, previous year. From January to September 2023, a total of 664,594 patients were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the hospitals and medical care centres, up 3.6% from last year.

For fiscal 2023, Rhoen-Klinikum continues to expect revenues of 1.5 billion euros within a range of +/- 5 percent. For EBITDA, the company continues to expect a level of between 103 million euros and 109 million euros.

