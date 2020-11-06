Rhoen-Klinikum 9-month Profit Dips, But Revenues Up; Backs FY View

(RTTNews) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) Friday posted significantly lower profit for nine months, but revenues rose nearly 5 percent year-on-year.

For the nine-month period, the Group's consolidated profit fell by 93.9 percent to 2.3 million euros from 37.8 million euros last year. EBITDA for the period declined by 37.6 percent to 60.8 million euros.

The group's revenues for nine months rose 4.9 percent to 1.02 billion euros. The revenues include 70.6 million euros in relief payments of the legislature in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic, which essentially relate to income from relief payments in the amount of 64.0 million euros for bed capacities kept available.

Looking ahead to the full year 2020, we continue to expect EBITDA in the range of 72.5 million - 82.5 million euros, on revenues of 1.4 billion euros, within a range of plus or minus 5 percent.

