Rho Ventures V Cuts Stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

Fintel reports that Rho Ventures V has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.43MM shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM). This represents 0.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 3.80MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 88.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.53% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for NGM Biopharmaceuticals is $5.95. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 18.53% from its latest reported closing price of $5.02.

The projected annual revenue for NGM Biopharmaceuticals is $25MM, a decrease of 57.03%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in NGM Biopharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGM is 0.44%, a decrease of 3.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.20% to 54,659K shares. The put/call ratio of NGM is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Column Group holds 18,137K shares representing 22.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,798K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company.

StepStone Group holds 1,573K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ponoi II Management holds 1,299K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ponoi Management holds 1,299K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Background Information

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Background Information

NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases and cancer. The Company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry.

