Rhino Resource Partners Files For Bankruptcy Protection

(RTTNews) - Rhino Resource Partners LP said it has filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

Rhino has obtained $11.75 million of post-petition financing and the support from a stalking horse bidder to acquire the company.

Rhino plans to use the bankruptcy process to implement an orderly sale of substantially all of its assets in an effort to maximize value for all stakeholders and allow for the prospect of continued employment and business opportunities at its operating locations.

The company has also reached an agreement to obtain a $11.75 million debtor-in-possession loan from its prepetition lenders, which is intended to provide Rhino with liquidity necessary to operate its business while it pursues a value-maximizing transaction through the Chapter 11 process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.