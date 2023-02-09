World Markets

Rhino, elephant numbers rising in Uganda after years of poaching - agency

Credit: REUTERS/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

February 09, 2023 — 06:04 am EST

Written by Elias Biryabarema for Reuters ->

KAMPALA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The number of endangered elephants, rhinos and other animals in Uganda's reserves is steadily improving, reversing years of declines caused by poachers, traffickers and conflict, a state-run wildlife agency said on Thursday.

The population of northern white and eastern black rhinos, that was wiped out in the early 1980s by people hunting for their horns, has grown back to 32 since a charity brought in four in 2005, the Uganda Wildlife Authority said.

Thanks to increased conservation efforts, the number of buffalos increased 77% to 44,163 between 1983 and 2021, while elephants surged nearly 300% to 7,975 over the same period, the authority added.

The East African country suffered massive declines in some species between the 1960s and 1980s as political conflict and lawlessness allowed poaching, trafficking and encroachment on wildlife areas to thrive.

Since then, the government has brought in a string of conservation policies, including lengthy jail terms for violations.

"Wildlife populations are on a steady recovery," the authority said.

There has also been an increase in the number of mountain gorillas in dense forests in the southwest, it added, a boost to the tourism industry.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and Andrew Heavens)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.