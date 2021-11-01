Rhinebeck Bancorp's (NASDAQ:RBKB) investors will be pleased with their decent 61% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) share price is up 61% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 39% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Rhinebeck Bancorp was able to grow EPS by 50% in the last twelve months. We note that the earnings per share growth isn't far from the share price growth (of 61%). So this implies that investor expectations of the company have remained pretty steady. It looks like the share price is responding to the EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:RBKB Earnings Per Share Growth November 1st 2021

Dive deeper into Rhinebeck Bancorp's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Rhinebeck Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Rhinebeck Bancorp boasts a total shareholder return of 61% for the last year. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 0.2%. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). Is Rhinebeck Bancorp cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

