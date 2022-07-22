Rhine water levels in Germany rise slightly after rain, ships still part-loaded

HAMBURG, July 22 (Reuters) - Rain has slightly raised water levels on the Rhine in Germany, but not enough to provide a significant relief to cargo ships still unable to navigate the river fully loaded, authorities said on Friday.

Shallow water continues to hinder shipping on the entire river in Germany. Freight is being shipped, but with vessels often sailing half-full or less, depending on their type.

"The rain has brought a slight improvement but has not changed the overall picture and low water remains," said a spokesman for German inland waterways navigation agency WSA.

A 10 centimetre increase in water levels on Friday in the chokepoint of Kaub near Koblenz where water levels are especially low has also helped. But commodity traders sending cargo by river said some vessels at Kaub can still only sail 30% full.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including grains, chemicals, minerals, coal and oil products like heating oil.

German companies faced supply bottlenecks and production problems in 2018 after a drought and heatwave led to unusually low water levels on the Rhine.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

