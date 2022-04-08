Rhine shipping in Germany back to normal after rain

HAMBURG, April 8 (Reuters) - Shipping on the Rhine in Germany has returned to normal, with cargo vessels able to take on full loads along the entire river after rain raised its level, traders said on Friday.

The river had fallen below normal levels in mid-March after dry weather, with vessels only able to sail partly loaded.

But rain in river catchment areas in south and central Germany in past days had on Friday raised water to normal levels including the last shallow areas around Cologne and at the chokepoint around Kaub, allowing vessels to sail fully loaded, traders said.

Shallow water means ships can only sail partly loaded and vessel operators impose surcharges on freight rates, increasing costs for cargo owners.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including grains, minerals, coal and oil products including heating oil.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Stephen Coates)

