Commodities

Rhine shipping in Germany back to normal after rain

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

Shipping on the Rhine in Germany has returned to normal, with cargo vessels able to take on full loads along the entire river after rain raised its level, traders said on Friday.

HAMBURG, April 8 (Reuters) - Shipping on the Rhine in Germany has returned to normal, with cargo vessels able to take on full loads along the entire river after rain raised its level, traders said on Friday.

The river had fallen below normal levels in mid-March after dry weather, with vessels only able to sail partly loaded.

But rain in river catchment areas in south and central Germany in past days had on Friday raised water to normal levels including the last shallow areas around Cologne and at the chokepoint around Kaub, allowing vessels to sail fully loaded, traders said.

Shallow water means ships can only sail partly loaded and vessel operators impose surcharges on freight rates, increasing costs for cargo owners.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including grains, minerals, coal and oil products including heating oil.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Stephen Coates)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

While Volatility Has Come Down, Stocks and Commodities Are Still Sensitive to Headlines

Mar 29, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular