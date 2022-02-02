Commodities

Rhine river water level rises in Germany, still too shallow in south

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have risen after recent rain but remain too shallow in some southern areas for cargo vessels to sail fully loaded, traders said on Wednesday.

HAMBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have risen after recent rain but remain too shallow in some southern areas for cargo vessels to sail fully loaded, traders said on Wednesday.

Rain this week has raised water to normal levels in central sections of the river including the traditional chokepoint at Kaub, traders said.

But the Rhine is still too shallow for normal sailings in southern areas around Maxau preventing vessels with full loads sailing to Switzerland, traders said.

Shallow water means vessel operators impose surcharges on freight rates, increasing costs for cargo owners.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including grains, minerals, coal and oil products including heating oil.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular