Rhine river water level rises in Germany, still too shallow in south

HAMBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have risen after recent rain but remain too shallow in some southern areas for cargo vessels to sail fully loaded, traders said on Wednesday.

Rain this week has raised water to normal levels in central sections of the river including the traditional chokepoint at Kaub, traders said.

But the Rhine is still too shallow for normal sailings in southern areas around Maxau preventing vessels with full loads sailing to Switzerland, traders said.

Shallow water means vessel operators impose surcharges on freight rates, increasing costs for cargo owners.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including grains, minerals, coal and oil products including heating oil.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

