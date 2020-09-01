RHI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.83, changing hands as low as $52.55 per share. Robert Half International Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RHI's low point in its 52 week range is $32.38 per share, with $63.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.98. The RHI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.