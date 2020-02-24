RHI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.71, changing hands as low as $56.70 per share. Robert Half International Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RHI's low point in its 52 week range is $51.895 per share, with $69.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.68. The RHI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

