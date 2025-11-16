RHI Magnesita N.V. (LSE:RHIM) Price Target Increased by 11.16% to 3,918.50

The average one-year price target for RHI Magnesita N.V. (LSE:RHIM) has been revised to 3,918.50 GBX / share. This is an increase of 11.16% from the prior estimate of 3,524.95 GBX dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,525.00 GBX to a high of 5,460.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.27% from the latest reported closing price of 2,400.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in RHI Magnesita N.V.. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHIM is 0.05%, an increase of 12.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 2,992K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,056K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 476K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHIM by 27.97% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 181K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares , representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHIM by 21.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 171K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHIM by 28.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 156K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHIM by 11.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.