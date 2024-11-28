RHI Magnesita CTO Invests in Company Shares

RHI Magnesita NV (GB:RHIM) has released an update.

RHI Magnesita, a leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Rajah Jayendran, purchased 140 shares at EUR 37.00 each on the Wiener Boerse in Vienna. This transaction highlights insider confidence in the company’s future potential. RHI Magnesita is part of the FTSE 250 index and has a strong presence in economically dynamic regions.

