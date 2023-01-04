Companies

Rheinmetall wins three-digit mln-euro contract for Hungary explosives plant

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

January 04, 2023 — 03:33 am EST

Written by Anastasiia Kozlova for Reuters ->

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Germany's Rheinmetall RHMG.DE has won a low triple-digit million-euro contract for an explosives factory in Varpalota, Hungary, the industrial group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company said that under a contract signed in December, a new explosives plant that produces research department explosive (RDX) would be a joint venture between Rheinmetall and state-owned Hungarian enterprise N7 Holding.

Now that the planning phase is complete, the project will start in 2023 and production can begin by 2027, Rheinmetall said.

