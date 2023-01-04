Rheinmetall wins three-digit mln-euro contract for Hungary explosives plant

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Germany's Rheinmetall RHMG.DE has won a low triple-digit million-euro contract for an explosives factory in Varpalota, Hungary, the industrial group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company said that under a contract signed in December, a new explosives plant that produces research department explosive (RDX) would be a joint venture between Rheinmetall and state-owned Hungarian enterprise N7 Holding.

Now that the planning phase is complete, the project will start in 2023 and production can begin by 2027, Rheinmetall said.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.