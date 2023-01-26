Rheinmetall wins order to update German military systems

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall RHMG.DE has won an order from the German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, to modernise the command and control equipment of its soldiers, the defence group said in a statement on Thursday.

A total of 14 platoon systems dubbed "Future Soldier - Extended Systems" are to be delivered to the troops, comprising equipment for 476 soldiers, the company said.

The order is worth a figure in the mid-double-digit million-euro range and was booked in December 2022, after the budget committee of the German parliament allocated funding from the country's 100-billion-euro special procurement fund, Rheinmetall added.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the fund in late February to bring the German military up to speed in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Rheinmetall also makes the Leopard 2 battle tanks, together with peer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann. Ukraine is to receive scores of these tanks from Germany and its allies after Scholz cleared the way for deliveries on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova, editing by Rachel More)

